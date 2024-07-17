5 gym alternatives to glute exercises at home

Bulgarian Split Squats

Bulgarian split squats are an excellent substitute for the Smith machine split squats often seen in gyms. This unilateral exercise targets the glutes while also engaging your quads and core. To perform, stand a few feet in front of a sturdy chair or bench. Place one foot behind you on the chair, lower your hips until your front thigh is parallel to the ground, then push through your front heel to return to the starting position. Repeat for each leg.