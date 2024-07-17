5 gym alternatives to glute exercises at home

NEW DELHI: In the quest for the perfect glutes, not everyone can make it to the gym regularly. Whether due to time constraints, financial reasons, or personal preference, many fitness enthusiasts seek effective at-home alternatives to popular gym exercises. Hence here are five exercises you can add to your home workout routine to target your glutes effectively, no fancy equipment needed.
Glute Bridges
If you miss the hip thrust machine, glute bridges are a fantastic alternative. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Drive through your heels to lift your hips towards the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top. Lower your hips back to the ground and repeat. For added resistance, place a weight or heavy object on your hips.
Step-Ups
Replace the step machine with step-ups using a study chair or bench. Step up with one leg, bringing your other leg to join it on the chair, then step down and repeat on the other side. This exercise works your glutes, hamstrings, and quads.
Resistance Band Side Steps
To replicate the cable machine’s glute work, use a resistance band. Place it around your legs just above your knees. With knees slightly bent, step side to side, maintaining tension in the band. This lateral movement targets the gluteus medius.
Single-Leg Deadlifts
Single-leg deadlifts are perfect for mimicking the effects of Romanian deadlifts without heavy weights. Stand on one leg, holding a dumbbell or any weight in the opposite hand. Keeping your back straight, hinge at your hips to lower the weight toward the floor while lifting your free leg behind you. Return to standing and repeat.
Bulgarian Split Squats
Bulgarian split squats are an excellent substitute for the Smith machine split squats often seen in gyms. This unilateral exercise targets the glutes while also engaging your quads and core. To perform, stand a few feet in front of a sturdy chair or bench. Place one foot behind you on the chair, lower your hips until your front thigh is parallel to the ground, then push through your front heel to return to the starting position. Repeat for each leg.