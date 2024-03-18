5 easy and fun exercises for kids

NEW DELHI: Physical activity for children should be enjoyable. Rather than considering it as ‘working out,’ view it as ‘exercise play.’ Kids need to maintain a healthy lifestyle, setting the stage for lifelong healthy habits. Here are five simple and enjoyable exercises for kids, along with tips on integrating them into your child’s daily routine.

Running Running is one of the simplest forms of exercise, perfect for kids who have lots of energy and love to move fast. They can run outdoors, indoors, or even around a large table. Running can also be turned into fun games like relay races.

Bear Crawl The bear crawl involves walking on all fours with the belly facing the floor, offering a full-body workout that engages both limbs and core muscles. Children can start by practising the bear crawl movement and then advance to using it in games like obstacle courses or racing around the house and back.

Squats and Lunges These easy exercises help kids build strength in their legs, which is essential for various sports and fitness activities. Children can try different types of lunges and squats, turning it into a game by counting how many they can do in short intervals while maintaining proper form.

Skipping Skipping not only gets the heart pumping and works out the entire body but also provides a surprising mental workout for kids. It engages both sides of the brain, leading to improved functioning, balance, and coordination.