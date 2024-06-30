5 benefits of adding plums to your diet

NEW DELHI: Plums are a delicious and versatile fruit that can be enjoyed fresh, dried, or in various recipes. Not only do they add a burst of flavor to your meals, but they also come with numerous health benefits. Here are five compelling reasons to include plums in your diet:

Rich in Nutrients Plums are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, and K, potassium, and dietary fiber. These nutrients support overall health and well-being.

Boosts Digestive Health The high fibre content in plums helps promote healthy digestion. Eating plums regularly can prevent constipation and keep your digestive system functioning smoothly.

Supports Heart Health Plums contain antioxidants and potassium, which are beneficial for heart health. They help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and protect against heart disease.

Improves Bone Health Plums have nutrients like vitamin K and potassium, which are crucial for maintaining strong bones. Including plums in your diet can help prevent bone-related issues such as osteoporosis.