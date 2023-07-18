'…Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan’: Modi lashes out at Oppn over meeting in B'luru

NEW DELHI: In a scathing attack on the Opposition parties who are holding a meeting in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people see it as a gathering of the “corrupt” and alleged that these parties provide cover to each other when “their corruption is exposed”.

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the new Integrated Terminal Building at Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

He took jibe at the opposition parties, using words like “jamat” and ‘kunba’ and urged people to stay alert. "People of the country say that this is a 'Kattar bhrashtachar sammelan'...Another speciality of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail in a corruption of crores of Rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are more honoured...If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, he is honoured," he said.

PM Modi referred to a Bollywood song and said people put up many faces. “You see how many faces these people have put up. When these people come together in a frame the thought that comes to the mind of people is of corruption of thousands of crores. The people are saying that ‘kattar bharashtachari sammelan’ is taking place,” he said.

He accused the opposition parties of pursuing dynastic politics.

"In democracy, it is of the people, by the people and for the people. But for the dynastic political parties, it is of the family, by the family and for the family. Family first, nation nothing. This is their motto... There is hatred, corruption and appeasement politics. The country is a victim of the fire of dynastic politics. For them, only their family's growth matters not that of the poor in the country," he said.

The Prime Minister said people have already decided to bring BJP-led NDA back to power in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "...Today, people of the country have already decided to bring us back in 2024. So, people who are responsible for the plight of India have opened their shops...24 ke liye 26 hone waale rajnaitik dalon par ye bada fit baith'ta hai. They are singing some other song but the reality is something else. A label of something else has been put up but the product is someone else's. There is a guarantee of poison of casteism and immense corruption at their shops. Now, they are in Bengaluru,” he said.

Opposition parties are holding their second meeting in Bengaluru to forge a common front to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The two-day meeting in Bengaluru is being attended by 26 parties and will conclude on Tuesday.

PM Modi alleged that the gathering in Bengaluru has leaders involved in scams and said that if wrongdoing is exposed, they get together to provide a cover. PM Modi referred to violence in the panachayat polls in West Bengal and said Congress and Left had in their selfish interest “left their people to die” in the face of violence.

“Somewhere there is corruption related to floods, somewhere there is kidnapping but the people of ‘kunba’ remain silent. Some days back there was violence in panchayat polls in Bengal, there were killings but they are silent on this too,” he said.

The Prime Minister alleged that there had been atrocities against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and cases of paper leaks.

He also referred to ‘liquor scam’ in Delhi under the Aam Aadmi Party government. PM Modi said when probe agencies bring out corruption and wrongdoing, the opposition parties start a clamour that “nothing has been found” and “kunbe ke log” give a clean chit.

PM called upon people to identity such people and remain alert. “In these conspiracies, we have to keep our dedication,” PM Modi said. He said that the new facility at Port Blair airport will be immensely beneficial to people.