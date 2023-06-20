Begin typing your search...

'Kalaignar Kottam' inauguration: Nitish to skip TN visit due to poor health

Yadav was reported to inaugurate the 'Muthuvelar' Library, established in Karunanidhi's native Tiruvarur district.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Jun 2023 7:14 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-20 07:16:06.0  )
Kalaignar Kottam inauguration: Nitish to skip TN visit due to poor health
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar; ‘Kalaignar Kottam’

CHENNAI: Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was set to inaugurate ‘Kalaignar Kottam’ in Tiruvarur on June 20, as part of the birth centenary celebrations of late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on June 20, has cancelled his trip to the State citing health reasons.

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, will continue his trip to the State, as per the reports. Yadav was reported to inaugurate the 'Muthuvelar' Library, established in Karunanidhi's native Tiruvarur district.


Tamil NaduKalaignar Kottamnitish kumar tnnitish kumar tn visitNitish Kumar TN Visit todayNitish Kumar's TN Visit CancelledBihar Chief Minister Nitish KumarBihar Chief MinisterTejashwi Prasad YadavTiruvarurM Karunanidhi
