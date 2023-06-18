Begin typing your search...

Nitish Kumar to inaugurate 'Kalaignar Kottam' in Tiruvarur: Stalin

ByPTIPTI|18 Jun 2023 10:51 AM GMT
Nitish Kumar to inaugurate Kalaignar Kottam in Tiruvarur: Stalin
CHENNAI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will be attending the inauguration of initiatives in memory of late DMK president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at Tiruvarur on June 20, his son and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.

While Kumar will inaugurate the 'Kalaignar Kottam', Yadav will open the 'Muthuvelar' Library, both established in Karunanidhi's native Tiruvarur district, Stalin said.

A 'kottam' in Tamil refers to a structure built in memory of someone highly respected.

In a letter to partymen, the DMK chief exhorted them to attend the June 20 event in good numbers. Stalin said he will unveil a statue of his father, who is a former Chief Minister, at the event, coinciding with Karunanidhi's centenary celebrations.

