Jallikattu commences at Periya Suriyur village in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The Jallikattu competition commenced at Periya Suriyur Village in Tiruchirappalli district on Tuesday.

Jallikattu is a bullfight that traces its history to around 2,000 years when the fight was conducted to select the most suitable bridegroom.

Seven hundred bulls and 350 tamers are participating in the Suriyur Village Jallikattu competition.

More than 600 police personnel are deployed for security at the event, said authorities.

Jallikattu is an age-old event celebrated mostly in the state of Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations.

In the sport, a bull is released into a crowd of people, and participants in the event try to grab the large hump on the bull's back, attempting to bring the bull to a stop.

Due to the risk of injury, both to the participants and the bull, the animal rights organisations called for a ban on the sport. However, after long protests by the people against the ban, the Supreme Court, in May 2023, upheld the Tamil Nadu government's law allowing the bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' in the State.

A five-judge Constitution bench of Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and CT Ravikumar was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra governments' laws allowing the bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' and bullock cart races.

The Tamil Nadu government had defended the event of "Jallikattu" and told the apex court that sporting events can also be cultural events and there is no cruelty on the bulls in "Jallikattu.". Jallikattu, also known as sallikkattu, is celebrated on the third day of Pongal, Mattu Pongal Day.

The history of this bullfight dates back to 400-100 BCE when it was played by the Ayars, an ethnic group in India.

The name is coined from two words: Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied). Pulikulam or Kangayam, is the breed of bull used for the sport.

The bulls that win the festival are in high demand in the market and fetch the highest price. They are also used for breeding.