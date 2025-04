TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: Victor stars in Thiruthani CC’s win

CHENNAI: Medium pacer P Victor’s sensational spell of six for 39 helped Thiruthani CC record a thrilling one-wicket win over Lucas TVS S & RC in the third division A zone of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

After bowling out Lucas TVS for 176, Thiruthani scored 179 for nine with R Vinayagam top-scoring with 47.

Brief scores: I Division A Zone: Mogappair CC 177 in 45 overs (S Krishnakumar 31, MN Jayasurya 38, R Ratan Singh 27*, S Hemanth 3/26) lost to Seshadhri MCC 178/4 in 36.5 overs (S Shrenik 76*, M Dinesh Veda Guru 27*, BB Muguntha Vathanan 25)

II Division A Zone: Aththis CC 192/6 in 30 overs (VS Krishgladien 33, Kiran Karthikeyan 46, S Gautam Anand 44, Meeran Mohideen 3/47) bt Autolec ERC 131 in 28.4 overs (R Dheyneshwar 42, LV Sanchai Mukesh 25, K Nirmal Kumar 3/53)

II Division B Zone: Mas CC 134/5 in 30 overs (R Nilesh Subramanian 58*) bt Sri Vaishnavi CC 111/9 in 30 overs (M Munthazar Ahamed 40, D Sharan 4/23)

III Division A Zone: Lucas TVS S & RC 176 in 28.2 overs (R Madhanmohan 28, P Dhanapal 63, S Nagaraj Kumar 29, P Victor 6/39) lost to Thiruthani CC 179/9 in 28.3 overs (P Satheesh 35, R Vinayagam 47, Arul Pandiyan 36, KS Laxmana Sundaram 3/31, T Parthiban 4/47)

III Division B Zone: WABCO India RC 123 in 26.5 overs (U Raghul 28, TS Sanjiv 3/27, RM Sowjith 4/29 (including a Hat-trick), BV Dinesh (Wk- 5 dismissals) bt IEC RC 112/9 in 30 overs (R Mani Karthik 5/27, J Daniel Raj 3/41)

R M Sowjith, IEC RC; B V Dinesh, IEC RC; R Mani Karthik, WABCO India RC