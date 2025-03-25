IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB tickets sell out in minutes, fans left in shock

CHENNAI: The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is scheduled to take place on March 28th at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

However, as the ticket sales for the match went live online on Tuesday morning, all the tickets were sold out in minutes, leaving fans disappointed.

The CSK management had announced that tickets could be booked through their official website with prices ranging from Rs 1,700 to Rs 7,500.

However, due to high demand, the website witnessed a heavy surge in traffic, with over 3 lakh fans joining the waiting line within seconds of the online booking opening.

As a result, many fans were left disappointed as the tickets were sold out at the last minute.

The CSK management had limited the ticket purchase to two per person, but despite this, the tickets were sold out in record time, plunging several fans into disappointment.