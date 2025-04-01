I engage in constructive self-criticism and look to improve by 1% every game: Arshdeep

NEW DELHI: Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who has evolved into a death-overs specialist since bursting on to the scene, has attributed his success to constructive self-criticism and steadily improving by half a percent after every game.

The 26-year-old Arshdeep, who plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL, picked up the important wickets of Sai Sudharsan and Sherfane Rutherford in his team's 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans in their only match so far this season.

On how he has evolved over the years, Arshdeep told JioHotstar: "The key is to improve by 1% to 1.5% after every game, every day — whether the performance was good or bad. I've always believed that the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement.

"So whenever I get the chance, I engage in constructive self-criticism and strive to enhance my skill set, even if it's just by 1% or half a percent."

PBKS are currently being led by stylish batter Shreyas Iyer, and Arshdeep is optimistic of the team breaking its jinx of never winning the IPL title this time.

Asked about his bond with Shreyas and the new skipper's approach, Arshdeep said: "I have played with Iyer before, under his captaincy in the Duleep Trophy, and I really enjoyed it. He always backed his players and gave them the freedom to express themselves.

"What I've noticed here is that his approach remains the same — he doesn't impose rigid instructions but encourages players to trust their skills and play for the team.

He promotes a selfless approach, assuring full backing to the players. I truly admire this mindset, and as players, we will do our best to support him and help the team win back-to-back titles."

Arshdeep, who has so far taken 78 wickets in the IPL from 66 matches besides grabbing 99 wickets from 63 T20 Internationals for India, said he always looks to deliver when the going gets tough.

"I enjoy stepping up when the team is under pressure — whether it's stopping runs or taking wickets. When they hand me the ball in crucial moments, it feels good to know that they trust me.

"I genuinely enjoy the added responsibility, regardless of the situation. I try not to feel the pressure and instead focus on delivering my best for the team.

"Success doesn't come overnight, but I ensure that any setbacks don't affect my bowling. Every time I get another opportunity, I give my all to help the team win," Arshdeep said.