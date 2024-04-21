Punjab, Gujarat look to resurrect campaigns

MULLANPUR: Their campaigns wobbling after a string of defeats, bottom-rung teams Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be desperate to arrest the slide and get back to winning ways in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Former champion GT has slipped to eighth position in the pecking order after an embarrassing loss to Delhi Capitals at home, where it was bowled out for 89 to suffer its third defeat in four matches.

PBKS is struggling in the ninth place following a nine-run loss to Mumbai Indians away on Thursday night, the margin of defeat made respectable by an incredible rearguard act by the in-form young duo of Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh after the team was tottering at 14/4 in a chase of 193.

Five losses and two wins in seven outings hardly inspires confidence and irrespective of the fact that its upcoming opponent is also struggling to get its act right, PBKS will have its task cut out in front of its fans, who had little to cheer about so far this season at the newly inaugurated home venue.

The absence of its influential skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the last few matches has hit PBKS hard and doubts remain over the southpaw’s availability for Sunday’s fixture.

Dhawan has been undergoing rehabilitation since picking up a shoulder injury during the home fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9, resulting in England all-rounder Sam Curran to fill in as the skipper.

While Dhawan hasn’t had a great time with the bat in IPL 2024, scoring 152 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 125.61, his presence at the top of the order as well as in the field matters for a side that seems to have forgotten how to win matches.

Having finished eighth in the last edition following eight losses and six victories, the story hasn’t changed for PBKS, whose biggest concern has been the failure of its specialist batters.

The likes of Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone and Rilee Rossouw have failed to live up to the expectations, something that has affected the team badly.

The only silver lining for PBKS this season has been resolute displays from its unsung Indian players Shashank and Ashutosh, who both bat lower in the order and have had to make up for the shortcomings at the top on more than one occasion, including their heroics that gave MI a scare the other night.