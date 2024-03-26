Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024:GT wins the toss and opts to field first against CSK

Matheesha Pathirana is looking up for the first game in this season

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 March 2024 1:33 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-26 13:34:22.0  )
IPL 2024:GT wins the toss and opts to field first against CSK
X

Visuals from the toss (Screengrab)

CHENNAI: Gujarat Titans wins the toss , opts to bowl against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk stadium in Chennai.

Ruturaj-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Gujrat Titans here at Chepauk and will look to extend the home team winning streak this season.

Will be interesting to see whether return of Matheesha Pathirana might stir the CSK management to rope him in the eleven.

CSK vs GTGT vs CSKChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat TitansGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super KingsIPLIPL2024Sports
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X