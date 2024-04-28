IPL 2024: SRH wins the toss, decides to bowl against CSK

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss, decides to bowl against Chennai Super Kings here at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday.

After facing two successive defeats, especially at their fortress in their last game, CSK will be keen to find its mojo back as the race to the playoffs is heating up.

SRH's aggressive batting approach failed to yield results for them in their last game against RCB.

Winning the toss will be a crucial factor for SRH, as we've seen the dew factor play a major role in the last game against CSK vs LSG.