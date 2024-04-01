IPL 2024: RR wins the toss, chose to bowl first

CHENNAI: Rajasthan Royals wins the toss, opts to bowl first in what will be Mumbai’s first home game this season at Wankhede on Monday.

Mumbai Indians is still yet to tick-off their winning campaign this season, having lost both the away games, Hardik Pandya and his men will be hoping that the home advantage can help them turn the tides against the formidable Rajasthan Royals, who won both the games they played this season.

Pandya is yet to win a game for Mumbai as a captain, but MI has many positives to takeaway from the game which they played against Hyderabad this season. Chasing a mountain target of 278, they (MI) ended up losing by just 31 runs.

On the other side, Rajasthan Royals are unbeaten this year so far. But their opening-pair is yet to fire up this season.