IPL 2024: RR need 126 to win against MI

CHENNAI: Rajasthan Royals restricts Mumbai Indians for just 125 runs at the end of 20 overs in Mumbai’s first home game this season at Wankhede on Monday.

Rajasthan bowlers fired up right from the start as the left-arm seamers Trent Boult and Nandre Burger scalped four wickets within the powerplay to send the top order of Mumbai back to the dugout.

Skipper Hardik Pandya, had a great start, scoring 34 runs off 21 balls before Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed him.

From then on, there was no one who could save Mumbai’s innings as Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets each.