IPL 2024: Punjab Kings wins the toss, opts to field against Gujarat Titans

CHENNAI: Gujarat Titans will look to secure its third home victory straight this season, when they take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat, despite losing Hardik Pandya in the team, has done well in the three games they played. The Afghanistan trio of Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan displayed great prowess in their games, with all three of them making it in the eleven.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will come into this game, after facing a 21-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. Starting its campaign on a winning note against Delhi Capitals, Punjab will look to strike back as they ended up on the loosing side the next two games.