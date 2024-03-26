IPL 2024: Players to watch out for SRH vs MI clash

MUMBAI: The eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will be played between SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. Let's look at the top five players to watch out for in the clash.

Heinrich Klaasen SunRisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen smashed 63 runs off just 29 balls which was laced with eight sixes in the innings at a strike rate of 217.24 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on March 23.

Rohit Sharma Former Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma slammed 43 runs off just 29 balls with a hlp of seven fours and a six in his innings at a strike rate of 148.28 against the defending champions Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 24.

Abhishek Sharma SunRisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma scored 32 runs off just 19 balls which was laced with four boundaries and two sixes in the innings at a strike rate of 168.42 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on March 23.

Dewald Brevis Mumbai Indians batter Dewald Brevis amassed 46 runs off 38 balls which was laced with three sixes and two fours in the innings at a strike rate of 121.05 against the Gujarat Titans on March 24.