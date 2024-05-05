IPL 2024: PBKS wins the toss, opts to bowl against CSK

CHENNAI: Punjab Kings won the toss, decided to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dharamsala Stadium on Sunday.

CSK will look to bounce back as it is a crucial game for them to stay in the hunt for the top four, and they will once again face PBKS, whom they lost at Chepauk.

Meanwhile, for Punjab, if they win today, they will be level on points with CSK, which will be a major boost for the Sam Curran-led PBKS to go into the top four.