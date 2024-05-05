Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: PBKS wins the toss, opts to bowl against CSK

Punjab Kings will get its sixth consecutive win against Chennai Super Kings if they win today.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 May 2024 9:33 AM GMT
IPL 2024: PBKS wins the toss, opts to bowl against CSK
X

Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Screengrab)

CHENNAI: Punjab Kings won the toss, decided to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dharamsala Stadium on Sunday.

CSK will look to bounce back as it is a crucial game for them to stay in the hunt for the top four, and they will once again face PBKS, whom they lost at Chepauk.

Meanwhile, for Punjab, if they win today, they will be level on points with CSK, which will be a major boost for the Sam Curran-led PBKS to go into the top four.

PBKS vs CSKIPL 2024Chennai Super KingsDharamsala
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X