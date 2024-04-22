IPL 2024: MI scores 179/9 against RR

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians scored 179/9 against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

It was a poor start for MI in the beginning as Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma washed out the top-order. But the middle-order came alive today as Tilak Varma scored 65 runs off 45 balls (4x5,6x3) to saved the day for the away team.

Nehal Wadhera, who was added in the eleven for the first time this season, smashed 49 runs off just 24 balls (4x3, 6x4).

Sandeep Sharma shined with the ball as he got a fifer by giving away just 18 runs in his spell.