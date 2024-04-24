Begin typing your search...
IPL 2024: GT wins the toss, opts to bowl against DC
The last time these two teams met, Gujarat Titans suffered a huge defeat against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad.
CHENNAI: Gujarat Titans won the toss, decided to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.
Both teams desperately need a win at this point in the season, with GT placed sixth and DC at eighth in the points table.
DC is coming into this game after suffering a defeat against SRH, who yet again posted a mammoth total of 266. While DC lost the game, they can take positives from the performances of their batters, the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel, etc.
But they will be put to the test tonight when they face the spin attack of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Sai Kishore.
Next Story