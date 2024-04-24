Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: GT wins the toss, opts to bowl against DC

The last time these two teams met, Gujarat Titans suffered a huge defeat against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 April 2024 1:35 PM GMT
IPL 2024: GT wins the toss, opts to bowl against DC
X

 Still from the toss (Screengrab) 

CHENNAI: Gujarat Titans won the toss, decided to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams desperately need a win at this point in the season, with GT placed sixth and DC at eighth in the points table.

DC is coming into this game after suffering a defeat against SRH, who yet again posted a mammoth total of 266. While DC lost the game, they can take positives from the performances of their batters, the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel, etc.

But they will be put to the test tonight when they face the spin attack of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Sai Kishore.

IPL 2024Jake Fraser-McGurkDelhi CapitalsGujarat TitansGT vs DC
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X