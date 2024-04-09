A Jaddu Masterclass

CHENNAI: Spinner Ravindra Jadeja and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made all the right moves as they helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) maintain their undefeated home run by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets at home on Monday.

Jadeja became the first CSK spinner to claim wickets at Chepauk this season. His masterful performance saw him concede just 18 runs and disrupt KKR’s sturdy middle-order, dismissing the in-form Sunil Narine and Ankush Raghuvanshi. He finished with impressive figures of three for 18. On the other hand, Gaikwad silenced all doubters by registering his first half-century and 15th overall in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rachin Ravindra started well, smashing three boundaries off the season’s most expensive player, Mitchell Starc. However, he perished while attempting to hit one down the ground as long on Varun Chakaravarthy took a catch to dismiss him for 15 runs. Mitchell was promoted up the order ahead of Ajinkya Rahane. There were doubts about Ruturaj Gaikwad’s form before the game, but he proved them wrong by smashing a half-century off 45 balls.

Gaikwad and Mitchell kept the scoreboard ticking for CSK before the latter departed, courtesy of Narine bowling him out as he attempted a shot down the middle. Shivam Dube came in as an impact player and continued his impressive performance throughout this season, hitting the opposition all around the park. However, CSK saved the entertainment for the very end. As Dube’s wicket fell, Jadeja had almost walked out, only for MS Dhoni to call him back. He stepped onto the field to a rousing reception from the home crowd as CSK crossed the line with 14 balls to spare.

Earlier, CSK got off to a perfect start as Tushar Deshpande fired the first salvo with the new ball outside off to Phil Salt which was neatly held by Jadeja, sending the opener back for a duck.

Despite suffering a niggle during the third over, southpaw Narine managed to hit two boundaries and a maximum with the latter narrowly eluding Daryl Mitchell at deep square leg.

CSK introduced Maheesh Theekshana, only for Raghuvanshi to welcome him with a six down the ground, helping KKR reach 50 runs at the end of five overs. It was also the most expensive CSK had been in the powerplay this season but Jadeja’s introduction proved pivotal for CSK. He outsmarted Raghuvanshi with the batter attempting a reverse sweep and followed it up by dismissing Narine thanks to a fine catch by Theekshana at long-off. This marked the fourth time Jadeja had dismissed the West Indian all-rounder.

Mitchell redeemed himself with a superb catch to dismiss Venkatesh Iyer at mid-wicket, as Jadeja secured his third wicket.

CSK stemmed the run flow with Jadeja’s bowling, with KKR managing their first boundary in 35 balls by the end of the 11th over.

Theekshana responded fittingly to Ramandeep Singh’s six in the twelfth over, deceiving him with a good length carrom ball that hit the stumps for Theekshana’s first wicket.

Deshpande returned in the 17th over to shatter Rinku Singh’s stumps, as a sea of yellow in the stadium gave a rousing reception to Andre Russell.

There was a hush of silence among the capacity crowd as MS Dhoni, moving to his right, dropped Russell at five runs off Mustafizur. However, Russell’s stay was short-lived as Deshpande sent him back in the very next over, with Mitchell taking his second catch and Deshpande claiming his third wicket.

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed in the final over, caught by Jadeja at deep midwicket, marking Jadeja’s 100th catch in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mustafizur added another wicket to his tally by removing Starc for a duck, topping the purple cap list.

BRIEF SCORES: Kolkata Knight Riders 137/9 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 3/18) lost to Chennai Super Kings 141/3 in 17.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 67)