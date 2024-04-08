IPL 2024: CSK beats KKR by 7 wickets

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets to get its third victory of the season here at Chepauk on Monday.

Chasing a mere 138-run target, CSK had a good powerplay start, scoring 52 runs with a loss of one wicket. It didn't seem like a fast wicket like everyone expected it to be, but Gaikwad's steady innings at one end helped other batters to go after the KKR bowlers.

Daryl Mitchell scored 25 runs off 19 balls alongside Gaikwad, both of whom managed to put up a partnership of 70 runs.

In the end Shivam Dube played a quick fire innings to help CSK secure its third win.