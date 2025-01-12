'Inspiration for youth': PM Modi, MoS L Murugan and TN Governor Ravi pay tributes on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan, and other prominent leaders paid rich tributes to Swami Vivekananda, on his birth anniversary, which is marked as National Youth Day.

In a message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I bow to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. An eternal source of inspiration for the youth, he continues to ignite passion and purpose in young minds, guiding them towards a life of service, sacrifice, and nation-building. We are committed to fulfilling his vision of a strong, prosperous, and developed India."

Governor RN Ravi, in his tribute, described Swami Vivekananda as the "Mahanayak of Bharat" who emphatically asserted India's superior national civilisation and rejuvenated national pride.

"He taught us to transcend limitations, fulfill our higher purpose, and instill a deep sense of duty towards self, society, and the nation. His clarion call to the youth to think of 'Nation First' and restore Her glory continues to resonate with us. As we march ahead with confidence and determination to fulfill his dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, we pay our warmest greetings and best wishes to the youth on this National Youth Day," added Ravi.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, in his message, hailed Swami Vivekananda as a "Karmayogi" who traveled extensively throughout India and the world, inspiring the youth through his lectures.

"Today, we celebrate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who firmly emphasised that spirituality is the primary source for preserving our culture and tradition. On this auspicious day, which India has adopted as National Youth Day, let us strengthen the nation through the golden words he gave us," Murugan said.

BJP state president K Annamalai, in his tribute, described Swami Vivekananda as a heroic saint who inspired the youth through his profound spirituality and patriotic speeches, making them great thinkers and leaders.

"He took the glory of India's spirituality and culture to the world stage, earning global recognition and admiration. As we celebrate his birth anniversary, which instilled self-confidence among the youth, we pay homage to Swami Vivekananda, who dedicated his life for the country and the progress of the common people, and is a symbol of devotion and service," Annamalai noted.

Other leaders, including BJP leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan and Vanathi Srinivasan, also paid rich tributes to Swami Vivekananda, acknowledging his enduring legacy and profound impact on Indian society.