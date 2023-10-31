‘Hajamat’ embodies spirit of small-town India: Anshumaan Pushkar

MUMBAI: Actor Anshumaan Pushkar, who is known for his work in ‘Grahan’, ‘Jamtara’ and the most recent release ‘12th Fail’, has said that his upcoming project ‘Hajamat’ embodies the spirit of small-town India and its unwavering resolve.

Anshumaan is set to make his festival debut at MAMI 2023 with ‘Hajamat’.

The series promises to be another heartwarming tale that celebrates small-town heroes.

Talking about the same, the actor said: “I am immensely thrilled to present 'Hajamat' at MAMI 2023. This project holds a special place in my heart as it embodies the spirit of small-town India and its unwavering resolve. This character was not only relatable but also gave me an exciting opportunity of Working alongside such a talented cast and crew.”

The cast also includes Jameel Khan, Sanvikkaa, and Prateik Pachori.

The series is a tribute to the indomitable entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in small-town India, interwoven with themes of family, friendship, love, and unwavering determination.

The actor further mentioned: “I believe 'Hajamat' will resonate with audiences on a profound level. I am grateful to MAMI for giving us the novel possibility of exploring the show with the press and the audiences before the release of the series.”

'Hajamat' has been directed by Akhil Sachdeva and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Rusk Studios.