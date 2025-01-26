Governor RN Ravi hoists national flag in Chennai on Republic Day

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi hoisted the national flag near the Labour Statue on Marina Beach during the state’s Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

Earlier, Governor Ravi paid tributes by placing a wreath at the War Memorial on Kamarajar Salai. He then arrived at the Republic Day venue where he was welcomed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, who presented him with a bouquet and extended greetings, according to Daily Thanthi.

Following the singing of national anthem, Ravi hoisted the national flag as flower petals were showered from an Indian Air Force helicopter. The Governor also reviewed an impressive parade by contingents from the armed forces.

Following that, Stalin presented medals including the Anna Medal for gallantry.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Justice of Madras High Court Shriram, ministers, officers and others were seated on stage during the ceremony.

The tableaux included state of the art T-90 tank and the bullet proof Light Specialist Vehicles. Contingents of the Coast Guard, Central Armed Police Forces, units of the Tamil Nadu Police, took part in the ceremonial parade.

Colourful cultural events by school and college students were broadly themed on celebrating the greatness of the Tamil language and culture and 'Tamizhe vazhga, Thaye Vazhga,' (Long live Tamil language, long live mother Tamil) was the key concept song.

(With PTI inputs)