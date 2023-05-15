Viral: Man watches IPL match on phone inside stadium

CHENNAI: This video is about a man watching IPL on his mobile phone, although he was in the stadium, which has gone viral on social media. This snippet was captured at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
This man was just laying on a row of empty seats and watching the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on his mobile.
This video was seen posted on twitter by @bijjuu11 . The caption read, “Watch till end …..tag that guy also"
Watch the video below:
The video which was shared on twitter , went viral with more than 12,000 views, 147 likes and 47 retweets. The users were left stunned after watching this video.
Most of the users tweeted with laughing emojis.
One of the user tweeted, "He might have short-sightedness.", while another said," Joining meetings remotely sitting in the office."
Another user added, " He is soaking in the atmosphere while ensuring that he gets the best angles and great close-ups. He may not be the only one."
