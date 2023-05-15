Sidharth-Kiara vacationing in Japan? Viral pic suggests so

NEW DELHI: Seems like newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have taken some time off their work to spend quality time with each other. On Sunday, a fan account of Sidharth Malhotra dropped a picture of the couple sharing smiles with their fans.

The post claimed that the actors are currently in Japan and the particular image was captured in Kyoto, Japan, The image shows Sidharth and Kiara dressed in casual and comfortable tracksuits. We can also see Sidharth holding a few shopping bags.