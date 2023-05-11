Watch: Woman applies makeup while skydiving from 10,000 feet

CHENNAI: In a daring and unconventional feat, McKenna Knipe, an adventurous American woman and Instagram influencer from Palm City, Florida, has taken the internet by storm with a viral video showcasing her unique combination of passions.

Known for her love of outdoor activities, particularly skydiving, and her passion for cosmetics and skincare, Knipe's Instagram feed is a testament to her adventurous spirit. However, her latest video has taken her audacity to new heights.

In the mesmerizing footage, Knipe can be seen skillfully applying moisturizer and various other skincare products to her face, defying gravity and capturing the attention of viewers worldwide.

Accompanying the video, Knipe cheekily asks her followers about their skincare routines, while also endorsing the skincare brand @oakessentials. She states, "What’s your skincare routine? There's no better way to feel refreshed, awake, and moisturized than @oakessentials at 10,000 ft! Seriously, though, this brand rocks! Try out their 'Routine' for a full and healthy, all-natural glow!"