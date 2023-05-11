Watch: Woman applies makeup while skydiving from 10,000 feet

CHENNAI: In a daring and unconventional feat, McKenna Knipe, an adventurous American woman and Instagram influencer from Palm City, Florida, has taken the internet by storm with a viral video showcasing her unique combination of passions.
Known for her love of outdoor activities, particularly skydiving, and her passion for cosmetics and skincare, Knipe's Instagram feed is a testament to her adventurous spirit. However, her latest video has taken her audacity to new heights.
In the mesmerizing footage, Knipe can be seen skillfully applying moisturizer and various other skincare products to her face, defying gravity and capturing the attention of viewers worldwide.
Accompanying the video, Knipe cheekily asks her followers about their skincare routines, while also endorsing the skincare brand @oakessentials. She states, "What’s your skincare routine? There's no better way to feel refreshed, awake, and moisturized than @oakessentials at 10,000 ft! Seriously, though, this brand rocks! Try out their 'Routine' for a full and healthy, all-natural glow!"
The video has sparked a wave of positive reactions from the online community, with countless viewers expressing their awe and admiration in the comments section. Knipe's thrilling and unconventional combination of adrenaline-pumping adventure and self-care has struck a chord with individuals who appreciate both outdoor pursuits and the art of makeup application.
With over 5,34,758 views on Instagram, her video captures the captivating moment when she fearlessly applies makeup while skydiving at a breathtaking altitude of 10,000 feet.
Knipe's remarkable video serves as a reminder that people's interests and passions can transcend conventional boundaries. It exemplifies the power of social media in capturing and sharing extraordinary moments, inspiring others to embrace their unique blend of passion and pursuits.
As the video continues to circulate and captivate audiences worldwide, McKenna Knipe has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the intersection of adventure and beauty.
With her incredible video garnering a total of 18.7K likes and still counting…. Her vibrant comment section with over 100 comments is mesmerized and captivated by her feat. A user commented saying, “So you have roasted and killed every beauty influencer on Insta by doing this. Wow 😍”
Another user said, "You are the definition of cool. Enjoy your life and keep flying as far as you can”.
