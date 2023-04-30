GoingViral

Twitter user shows landmarks printed on Indian currency notes

Shared on April 28, the post has garnered over 1.7 million views and tons of reactions from netizens.
Historical landmarks printed on Indian currency notes with the picture from on-location.
Historical landmarks printed on Indian currency notes with the picture from on-location.Twitter/@desi_thug1
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A Twitter user's thread is now going viral on the micro-blogging platform that shows historical landmarks and a major event printed on the Indian currency notes with pictures from the exact location.

Shared by a page called Desi Thug, the thread shows varied picturesque monuments across the country printed on the currency notes and makes us compare the picture from on-location with the ones printed on the notes. "Historical monuments and events printed on Indian currency notes,” the page caption read.

Check out the thread here:

The thread starts with a picture of Odisha's Konark sun temple and ends with India's maiden mission to Mars -- Mangalayaan. The thread explores several places, like the Konark sun temple printed on Rs 10 note, Hampi stone chariot printed on Rs 50 note, Kailash Mandir printed on Rs 20 note, Rani Ki Vav aka The Queen's Stepwell printed on Rs 100 note, Sanchi Stupa printed on the Rs 200 note, Red Fort printed in Delhi on the Rs 500 note and Mangalayaan printed on the Rs 2000 note.

Shared on April 28, the post has garnered over 1.7 million views and tons of reactions from netizens. Netizens are commenting on how informative the thread is.

One user commented, "How fascinating 👌🏻".

Another user commented, "What is interesting is that someone must have thought that putting these monuments on currency notes will enhance people’s knowledge of them. But that hasn’t happened. Thanks to posts like these, we take a step in that direction now - to educate people about our heritage sites."

"Fantastic stuff! I so look forward to content like this!," a third user commented.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Twitter
Red Fort
delhi red fort
Currency Notes
Events
Twitterati
Twitter user
Historical monuments
Indian Currency
micro-blogging platform
landmarks
Indian currency notes
picturesque monuments
Odisha's Konark sun temple
Konark sun temple
India's maiden mission to Mars
Mangalayaan
Rani Ki Vav
Queen's Stepwell
Hampi stone chariot
famous monuments
famous monuments of india
Historical Landmarks On Indian Currency Notes
Twitter Thread

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in