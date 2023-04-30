Twitter user shows landmarks printed on Indian currency notes

CHENNAI: A Twitter user's thread is now going viral on the micro-blogging platform that shows historical landmarks and a major event printed on the Indian currency notes with pictures from the exact location.

Shared by a page called Desi Thug, the thread shows varied picturesque monuments across the country printed on the currency notes and makes us compare the picture from on-location with the ones printed on the notes. "Historical monuments and events printed on Indian currency notes,” the page caption read.

Check out the thread here: