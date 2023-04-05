Shah Rukh Khan enjoys paan in new viral video from NMACC gala

MUMBAI: Several photos and videos of the celebs from the grand NMACC Gala night are surfacing on social media. In a new video, actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen enjoying paan at the event.

Taking to Instagram, German blogger Caroline Daur shared a string of pictures and videos from the Gala night which she captioned, “deeply impressed by the extraordinary exhibition India in Fashion showcasing the fine craftsmanship and elaborately embroidered works celebrating the creatives and the heritage of India.”