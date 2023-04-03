'Tiger, Pathaan and Spider-Man's picture goes viral, fans react

MUMBAI: The launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) will always be remembered as it saw renowned personalities from Bollywood and Hollywood coming together under one roof.

From supermodel Gigi Hadid, and actors Tom Holland and Zendaya to superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the two-day event was marked by the presence of a gamut of stars. Several inside images and clips from the gala event have surfaced online.

One of the most loved pictures from the event is of Shah Rukh and Salman posing with Tom Holland and Zendaya. Check out