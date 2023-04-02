SRK breaks internet with his electrifying dance on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

MUMBAI: It was superstar Shah Rukh Khan who got the loudest cheer with his energetic performance on his song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

On Saturday, SRK took the stage and danced on on ‘Jhoome Jo Pathan’ in front of a cheering crowd with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. The trio enthralled the audience by doing the hook step in sync.

Take a look at the trio’s dance