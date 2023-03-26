Viral: Men dance to Shinchan's title track at wedding function

CHENNAI: Wedding events creates memories that last lifetime where their family and friends suprise them with performances.
One such video where a group of men dance to the Japanese cartoon Shinchan's Hindi title track at a wedding function has gone viral.
This video was shared by choreographer Bipasha Shah on Instagram with the caption,"When your friends surprise you with something unexpected."
In the beginning of the clip, group of men and women are seen dancing to the song "Lungi Dance" from the movie Chennai Express and as soon as their performance is over, the ladies leave the stage and the men begin performing to the Hindi title track for the cartoon show Shinchan.
The clip has amassed over a million views and several likes where netizens commented "Boys can dance on any song," said a user.
"Petition to make this dance compulsory in events," said Instagram user.
"Shinchan is love," wrote another user.
Another user commented "That's a perfect performance".
