WATCH: Virat and Marcus’ collision goes viral

CHENNAI: India vs Australia faced off in the third series-deciding ODI after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli hit 54 runs from 72 balls scoring the most runs for India.

Apart from hitting the most runs for India, the former captain also clashed into Marcus Stoinis, the Australian all-rounder.

During the 21st over of India’s chase, Stoinis was returning to his grease after bowling and Kohli walked from the non-strikers end towards the bowler and purposefully clashed into Stoinis.

Kohli gave the Aussie bowler a stern look too, but stoinis inferred Kohli’s intent and smilingly walked back to his mark.

The video of their collision went viral on social media

