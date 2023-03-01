Korean woman dances to a hit song from 'Jab We Met'

CHENNAI: Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, is one of the most-loved stories of the past 20 years.
Geet, played by Kareena Kapoor, became extremely popular and had a profound effect on the younger generation.
Some consider Kapoor's portrayal of Geet to be one of her best roles till date.
A Korean woman decided to dress up as the Geet to express her passion for the film, and she also proceeded to dance wildly to the popular song "Ye Ishq Haye."
The video was posted to Instagram by user named Korean G1. She wore one of the movie's most-recognisable costumes in the little scene. The woman wore a white shirt underneath a black crop top and a red skirt.
