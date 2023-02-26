Viral video: Korean embassy joins the 'Naatu Naatu' trend

CHENNAI: Rajamouli's RRR and the viral 'Naatu Naatu' song in the film has been winning laurels across globe with the latest being Hollywood Critics Association Awards, Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff have aced the popular hook step in this song.

The video begins with two female Korean employees performed the step. It then cuts to the Ambassador and his staffs shaking the leg for this song.

Like some say, save the best for the last, two embassy employees borrowed Jr Ntr and Ram Charan's sartorial choice in the song.