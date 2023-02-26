Viral video: Korean embassy joins the 'Naatu Naatu' trend

CHENNAI: Rajamouli's RRR and the viral 'Naatu Naatu' song in the film has been winning laurels across globe with the latest being Hollywood Critics Association Awards, Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff have aced the popular hook step in this song.
The video begins with two female Korean employees performed the step. It then cuts to the Ambassador and his staffs shaking the leg for this song.
Like some say, save the best for the last, two embassy employees borrowed Jr Ntr and Ram Charan's sartorial choice in the song.
The video went viral and is getting adulation across India. The magnitude of the video's reach was such that it got the notice of PM Modi who called it "Lively and adorable team effort."
Apart from general public, the video received the audience and appreciation of ministers Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur.
Exactly a decade ago, Korea's 'Gangnam Style' trend gripped the length and breadth of India.
