Customer gets wrong book from Amazon with sorry note
CHENNAI: A man took to Twitter to complain that he got a different book instead of the one he ordered. He also received a note from the seller requesting him not to give a negative review for this incident.
A user shared the picture of the book and wrote, ''I ordered a certain book from Amazon but they sent me this random book called looking for laddoo along with this letter like bhai what is going on.''
The note reads, ''Dear customer, apologise for the order. Sir, you ordered this book..We have stock, but damaged condition. We will send you other book. Please return back that book. Don't give negative feedback. Please cancel order your self. Don't give negative feedback Sir. Please help this order Sir. Thank You Sir.''
Another user wrote, ''That's a v good gesture on the seller's part. The best the person could have done!'' Another commented, ''This is really cute! If I were you, I'd return the book, and not leave a negative feedback. Possibly, it's a small mom-and-pop bookshop trying their luck on Amazon.''
A third said, ''I know you wanted a particular book but this is just way too sweet an apology Please don't leave negative feedback and give them a chance to give you the book you ordered.''
