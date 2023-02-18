Viral: Class 2 kid pens condolence letter to Modi on Heeraben's demise

CHENNAI: A student from Bengaluru studying in Class 2, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his condolences on the demise of his mother Heeraben.

Notably, the Prime Minister has responded to the child's letter which has gone viral.

In the letter, Aarush Srivatsa wrote, "I am very sad to see in TV that your beloved mother Smt Heera Ben, aged 100 years, passed away today. Please accept my heartfelt condolences. I pray for her soul to rest at noble feet of Almighty God. Om Shanti."

Responding to the letter, PM Modi penned a letter for Srivatsa stating, "My gratitude for your heartfelt condolences on the passing away of my mother. Mother's demise is an irreparable loss and its pain is beyond words. I thank you for including me in your thoughts and prayers. Such gestures provide me the strength and courage to bear this loss."

A photo of both the letters was promoted on social media by BJP's Khushbu Sundar.