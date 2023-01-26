Nice gesture: Woman orders sanitary pads, receives cookies with it

CHENNAI: A small gesture made a woman's day when she ordered sanitary pads from Swiggy's instamart and found a chocolate cookie packet inside it. Sameera was pleasantly surprised after receiving the order and shared about the same on Twitter.
Calling the gesture "thoughtful", she tweeted, ''I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, swiggy or the shopkeeper?''
Swiggy Cares also responded to her tweet and wrote, ''We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera :)''
Soon, netizens reacted in comments section to share their thoughts and appreciated the sweet gesture. "Instamart supplies from its own dark stores. So definitely it's part of SOP. You can thank swiggy for that," wrote a Twitter user.
Another wrote, ''They keep it on purpose for delighting the consumer and promoting the products. Got biscuits, chocolates, wafers multiple times with our orders.''
Another user added, “No matter who ,that's a Nice gesture.''
