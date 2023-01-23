GoingViral

Father tries to understand toddler's babble in cute video

The sweet interaction is absolutely adorable and is winning million hearts.The father at one point exclaims "maaf kardo merko (please spare me)" He then asks her "what is your pareshani (problem)," and he gives her a tight hug.
CHENNAI: A cute video of a father trying to understand his daughter's gibberish is going viral on the internet.

The clip shows a little toddler is babbling with a constant effort to convey something and her father tries to make sense of it.

The sweet interaction is absolutely adorable and is winning million hearts.The father at one point exclaims "maaf kardo merko (please spare me)" He then asks her "what is your pareshani (problem)," and he gives her a tight hug.

The video was shared on Instagram and has accumulated more than 6 million views with interesting comments like "Google also failed to translate" and so on.

