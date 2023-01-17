Waiter carries dozens of plates in a single go; internet amused

CHENNAI: There is always a strange satisfaction in watching inspiring and entertaining videos on internet. Most times, the videos that get viral are more often what we fail to acknowledge in our day-to-day lives. Here is one such clip that went viral where a waiter is seen lifting dozens of plates using a single hand and a single tray.
This video was posted on LinkedIn by a user named Cory Lopes-Warfield on January 15. The caption of the post read, "Big respect to everyone who gets this good at their job and puts in 100%, regardless of what your job is. You’re the MVPs.".(sic)
In the clip, we could see a waiter carrying a huge tray with almost one dozen dishes. Interestingly he balances the huge tray on his shoulder and lifts it all by himself. Its astonishing as to how he manages to complete this difficult task without dropping even a single dish.
The video has got a lot of attention since it was shared and so many have praised the waiter in the form of likes and comments on LinkedIn.
"That’s inspirational and motivational. I feel deep respect and admiration for individuals with a strong spirit of overcoming,” read a comment.
Another LinkedIn user commented, "Everything in life has risk. If one can handle the weight, trusts their strength and balance, knows their team is blocking for them, and has the determination to see their tasks through this, and many other things were tasked to do professionally, are with the risk. And the risk is mitigated".
"And shame on the person who does not give him a wage that is deserving and respective of a worker like that! Wow! HOWEVER!,” expressed a comment.
