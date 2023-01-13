Amul's trademark tribute for Naatu Naatu's global win

CHENNAI: January 11 will always remain remarkable for it was the day India got its first ever Golden Globes award. This moment happened as the song "Naatu Naatu" from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film "RRR" was announced as the Best Original Song at the Golden Globes Award 2023.

From politicians to film fraternities to every fellow Indian celebrated and praised the big win like its their own.

Meanwhile, the famous dairy brand Amul has joined the celebration club with their very own unique expression.

The brand posted their trademark doodle featuring the maker of this remarkable song, music director MM Keeravaani holding the trophy while the megastars Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan are seen beside him. The doodle also has the famous Amul Girl cheering upon their win.

In the post, Amul also gave a new definition for "RRR" which goes like, 'Really Remarkable Reward'.