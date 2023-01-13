Amul's trademark tribute for Naatu Naatu's global win

CHENNAI: January 11 will always remain remarkable for it was the day India got its first ever Golden Globes award. This moment happened as the song "Naatu Naatu" from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film "RRR" was announced as the Best Original Song at the Golden Globes Award 2023.
From politicians to film fraternities to every fellow Indian celebrated and praised the big win like its their own.
Meanwhile, the famous dairy brand Amul has joined the celebration club with their very own unique expression.
The brand posted their trademark doodle featuring the maker of this remarkable song, music director MM Keeravaani holding the trophy while the megastars Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan are seen beside him. The doodle also has the famous Amul Girl cheering upon their win.
In the post, Amul also gave a new definition for "RRR" which goes like, 'Really Remarkable Reward'.
The doodle was posted on Twitter on the 12th of January. Since its share, the post has amassed over 2.5M views, 43K likes and a lot of comments.
One of the comments read, "You guys never fail to amaze me with your sheer brilliance".
"The content writers of Amul are really creative ya. They never fail to come up with catchy punchlines everytime! #Amul" said a Twitter user.
Another user expressed, "Great honour to the writer, to the music composer, to the singer(s), to the Indian film industry, to the country. India's status as a country giving good films, good music, has gone higher & higher".
