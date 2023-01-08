Watch: Man selling milk on Harley Davidson

CHENNAI: On a daily basis we all are used to visit a shop to buy milk or watching milkman riding cyles and bikes to deliver milk packets.
One such video of a milkman riding Harley Davidson has caught the attention of many people is currently going viral on social media.
The video shared by Instagram user Amit Bhadana on Instagram with the caption “Harley”.
In the clip, the milkman is leaving his house on a Harley Davidson with two milk canisters hanging on each side of the bike. Also the milkman's bike license plate reads "Gujjar" rather than the registered number.
The clip has amassed over a 2.9 million views and several likes where netizens commented "This a proud thing for all the milkmen".
"Brother, you are doing a great job, but helmet is to be put on your head. Not meant to be hanged on a box... Wear helmet also friends commented another Instagram user.
"When passion meets profession together." commented another user.
