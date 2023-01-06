Plus-size influencer dances to ‘Besharam Rang’, netizens hail

NEW DELHI: Actor Deepika Padukone’s ‘Besharam Rang’ from the upcoming action thriller film ‘Pathaan’ has been creating all the buzz since the day it was out.

The song showcased the hot chemistry between Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan and the audience is grooving to the track and it has taken over the internet.

Recently, a video of a plus-size influencer went viral on social media in which she could be seen recreating her dance moves on the super-hit track which left fans praising her for promoting body positivity.

Taking to Instagram, social media influencer, Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar posted a video grooving to the dance track in which she could be seen donning a purple bikini with a blue sarong.

“Be Besharam If doing what you love, wearing what you like & living the life you want makes you “Besharam” in someone’s eyes, it’s absolutely fine We’re entering 2023 and the world is gonna get nothing less than our UNAPOLOGETIC SELF,” she captioned the video.