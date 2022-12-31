Venezuela's oppn-controlled Parliament dissolves interim govt

CHENNAI: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant met with a greusome car accident on Friday morning while driving back from Dehradun to Delhi.

Pant is said to have dozed off and lost control over his car which then collided with a road divider and caught fire on the highway. Reportedly, Pant has planned to surprise and spend the New Year's Eve with his mother but unfortunately he suffered an accident.

Meanwhile, an old video of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant is speculating over social media in which the latter receives advice from his senior to drive the vehicle slowly. It was shared on twitter by an user named Amee who captioned it, "Shikhar Dhawan gave Rishabh Pant right advice about driving". The post bagged around 930K views, 11K likes and a lot of retweets and comments.

The clip is taken from an interview which happened during the Indian Premier League and both the batsmen are seen wearing the Delhi Capitals jersey.

Rishabh Pant in the interview asks Shikhar Dhawan, "Any advice that you would like to give me?" and Dhawan replies, "Any? Gaadi araam se chalaya kar" which translates to drive a bit more slowly. The clip ends as both the batsmen burst into laughter.

Pant has been receiving prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery from the cricket fraternity as well as from the netizens.