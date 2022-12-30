Watch: Japanese duo recreates steps of Besharam Rang from 'Pathaan'

CHENNAI: 'Besharam Rang', the song from the upcoming film 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone has become a hot topic for discussion since its release. So far, two songs have been released from the movie and both have got millions of views.
Several recreations have been shared by the netizens to express their fond for their favorite stars and for the song itself.
A Japanese influencer, Mayo Japan has recreated the hook steps of the song and is seen imitating Deepika Padukone's moves.
In the clip, she elegantly dances in an outdoor location and it also features her friend named Kaketaku imitating Shah Rukh Khan.
She posted the video on her Instagram with the caption, "Besharam Rang from Japan. Tried to dance sexy like @deepikapadukone but of course, I couldn't match her. At least I tried. Special thanks to @kaketaku85 for playing @iamsrk as well as for shooting and editing".
The video is being lauded with appreciation for her acting and dancing skills.
On a special note, Shilpa Rao, the singer of the song has also aknowledged and commented "Loved your dance" on the post.
The video has amassed around 112K views, 16K likes and 300 comments.
One of the comments read, "Very elegant presentation. At least foreigners have better dressing sense than so-called youth role model of India".
Another comment expressed, "Mayo ji, your expression is outstanding. Looking very sweet. Looking forward to see your next post. Always stay safe and take good care of yourself. Till then have a great time".
