Cuttack: Artist makes smoke portrait of Lionel Messi with World Cup

On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final, in what may be the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour bestowed on the best player at the FIFA World Cup.

Messi was in sizzling form throughout the entire tournament, aggregating seven goals, one less than France striker Kylian Mbappe who netted eight and won the Golden Boot.

Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all at the showpiece event.