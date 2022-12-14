Watch: A curious little penguin follows an elderly woman 

CHENNAI: A cute video that took over the internet shows a penguin following and waddling up to an elderly woman. The penguin curiously observes the lady and her red umbrella and she, in turn, replies to it sweetly in French.
As the clip progresses, the little penguin follows the lady everywhere she goes.
The viral video was shared on Twitter by a user with a caption stating, Exchange of views in a parking lot
The video has accumulated more than 7 lakh views and 4300 retweets, with interesting comments from netizens like, "This is adorable, but I also believe the bird just thinks her umbrella is a fine looking penguin," and, "Ah, so sweet! The little lady spoke slowly enough that I could understand, "I love you" and "kisses."
