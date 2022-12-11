Vim clarifies after backlash over 'first dishwashing liquid for men'

CHENNAI: The famous dish washing liquid brand, Vim has been doing rounds all over social media recently after facing backlashes over an ad posted by actor and model Milind Soman's Instagram account.

In the ad, the actor is heard saying in the video, "Vim Black For Men. Easy to Clean, More to Brag."

Vim has issued a clarification about its black dishwashing liquid for men, which has triggered backlashes on social media.

This model of advertising, to attempt to normalise household chores for all genders has triggered netizens.

The company wrote, 'We aren't serious about the black pack, but we are super serious about men owning chores at home!'

The post carried a photo of Vim Black with a text on top that read, "Dear men, it was a joke."