Old man singing 'Tum Hi Aana' in train wins hearts of millions

CHENNAI: A melting video of an old man singing Jubin Nautiyal's 'Tum Hi Aana' in a local train has been going viral on social media platforms.
The video was shared on Twitter by user Gulzar Sahab.
The viral video shows an old man seated on the window seat and while the song from 'Marjaavaan' is heard, the man starts singing along with nodding his head to the music.
The post has accumulated more than 151,000 views and over 11,000 likes, along with interesting comments like "Happiness is in the tone, so humbly will spend life", "Great to see him so well updated with latest songs".
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android